Egypt, Turkey Agree to Boost Trade to $15Bln in 5 Years - Trade Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Egypt and Turkey have agreed to increase mutual trade to $15 billion in five years and to establish intense cooperation between the two countries, the Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Turkish Ambassador to Cairo Salih Mutlu Sen said that Egyptian Trade Minister Ahmed Samir would pay an official visit to Turkey on Tuesday at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart, Omer Bolat, making it the first visit by an Egyptian trade minister to Ankara in 10 years. The visit is set to take place from August 1-3, the ambassador added.�

"During the visit, the ministers have outlined a roadmap to strengthen bilateral economic relations by increasing the bilateral trade from $10 billion to $15 billion within five years," the Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement.

Samir and Bolat also agreed to establish strong cooperation between the two countries to provide opportunities for Turkish and Egyptian investors, the ministry said, adding that they also discussed the possibility of using national currencies in mutual trade in the future.

In early July, Ankara and Cairo said in a joint statement that they had appointed ambassadors to each other's countries for the first time in 10 years.

The agreement to upgrade diplomatic ties was reached by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, in May.

Relations between Turkey and Egypt have been gradually improving lately. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry visited the earthquake zone in Turkey in late February, while Sisi expressed his condolences to Erdogan over the tragedy. After that, then-Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Cairo, which was the first visit by a high-ranking Turkish official in 10 years. In April, Shoukry went to Turkey.

Turkish-Egyptian relations deteriorated after the ouster of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013 and the bloody clashes that followed. Erdogan strongly condemned the Egyptian military's actions against supporters of the ousted president. Turkey and Egypt recalled their ambassadors for consultations in August of that year, after which Egypt declared the Turkish ambassador persona non grata and Turkey did likewise.