UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt, UAE Welcome Resumption Of Talks On Ceasefire In Libya - Egyptian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:31 AM

Egypt, UAE Welcome Resumption of Talks on Ceasefire in Libya - Egyptian Foreign Ministry

Egypt and the United Arab Emirates welcome the resumption of ceasefire negotiations between the warring parties in Libya, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Egypt and the United Arab Emirates welcome the resumption of ceasefire negotiations between the warring parties in Libya, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said Tuesday that the parties to the conflict in the country agreed to resume talks of the military committee (5 + 5) on a ceasefire in accordance with the draft agreement submitted by the UN to the parties during the military committee's talks on February 23.

According to the Egyptian ministry's statement, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan had held a phone conversation on Tuesday evening.

"The two ministers said during their telephone conversation that their countries welcomed the UN statement that the Libyan National Army and the Government of National Accord agreed to resume ceasefire negotiations," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Egypt UAE Libya United Arab Emirates February Government Agreement

Recent Stories

S.Korea unveils biggest extra budget plan to tackl ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to complete its five years constitutional ten ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1, 688 deaths with 80, 463 cases ..

49 minutes ago

Quarantine can't quash Hong Kong golfer Tiffany's ..

2 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 June 2020

1 hour ago

Australia heading for recession after economy cont ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.