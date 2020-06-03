Egypt, UAE Welcome Resumption of Talks on Ceasefire in Libya - Egyptian Foreign Ministry

Egypt and the United Arab Emirates welcome the resumption of ceasefire negotiations between the warring parties in Libya, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Egypt and the United Arab Emirates welcome the resumption of ceasefire negotiations between the warring parties in Libya, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said Tuesday that the parties to the conflict in the country agreed to resume talks of the military committee (5 + 5) on a ceasefire in accordance with the draft agreement submitted by the UN to the parties during the military committee's talks on February 23.

According to the Egyptian ministry's statement, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan had held a phone conversation on Tuesday evening.

"The two ministers said during their telephone conversation that their countries welcomed the UN statement that the Libyan National Army and the Government of National Accord agreed to resume ceasefire negotiations," the ministry said.