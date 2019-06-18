UrduPoint.com
Egypt Urged To Probe 'Shocking' Death Of Former President Morsi In Court - Rights Group

Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:50 AM

Egypt Urged to Probe 'Shocking' Death of Former President Morsi in Court - Rights Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The Egyptian government must immediately order a thorough investigation into the sudden death of former president Mohamed Morsi during his visit to court, Amnesty International said in a press release on Monday.

"The news of Mohamed Morsi's death in court today... raises serious questions about his treatment in custody," Amnesty International middle East and North Africa Deputy Director Magdalena Mughrabi said in the release. "The Egyptian authorities must immediately order an impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of his death.

"

Mughrabi pointed out that Morsi suffered from diabetes and had been held in solitary confinement for nearly six years while being denied access to a doctor or to lawyers.

"His family reported that he has not been afforded proper medical treatment care... Egyptian authorities had the responsibility to ensure that, as a detainee, he had access to proper medical care," Mughrabi said.

The Egyptian authorities have an appalling track record of holding prisoners for extended periods in solitary confinement and sometimes carrying out torture on them, Mughrabi added.

