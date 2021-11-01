Egypt Urges 'Special Treatment' for Africa Within Paris Agreement - President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The international community should give Africa "special treatment" regarding climate action under the Paris Accord, given the economic, security, political, and social challenges it faces, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Monday.

"Egypt calls for the need to provide the African continent with special treatment, especially within the framework of fulfilling the Paris Agreement, given its special conditions and the challenges it faces," Sisi said in his address to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Africa suffers the most negative repercussions, yet is considered to be a major player in climate action, he noted.

The Paris agreement, signed by 196 parties in 2015, aims to limit global temperature increase to under 1.5 Celsius degrees, and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.