UrduPoint.com

Egypt Urges 'Special Treatment' For Africa Within Paris Agreement - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Egypt Urges 'Special Treatment' for Africa Within Paris Agreement - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The international community should give Africa "special treatment" regarding climate action under the Paris Accord, given the economic, security, political, and social challenges it faces, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Monday.

"Egypt calls for the need to provide the African continent with special treatment, especially within the framework of fulfilling the Paris Agreement, given its special conditions and the challenges it faces," Sisi said in his address to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Africa suffers the most negative repercussions, yet is considered to be a major player in climate action, he noted.

The Paris agreement, signed by 196 parties in 2015, aims to limit global temperature increase to under 1.5 Celsius degrees, and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. 

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Egypt Paris Glasgow 2015 Agreement

Recent Stories

Have you sat by the Sharjah river?

Have you sat by the Sharjah river?

1 hour ago
 DC holds 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' to resolve citiz ..

DC holds 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' to resolve citizens' complaints

2 minutes ago
 Facebook Says Removed 'Inauthentic' Network in Nic ..

Facebook Says Removed 'Inauthentic' Network in Nicaragua Targeting Domestic Audi ..

2 minutes ago
 Farogh briefs IMF officials about financial legali ..

Farogh briefs IMF officials about financial legalisation

2 minutes ago
 High-rise building collapses in Nigeria's Lagos, p ..

High-rise building collapses in Nigeria's Lagos, people trapped: officials

12 minutes ago
 US Court Postpones Arraignment of Maduro Ally Saab ..

US Court Postpones Arraignment of Maduro Ally Saab Until November 15 - Court Fil ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.