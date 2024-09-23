Egypt Urges UN To Intervene Over Israel Escalation In Lebanon
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Egypt's foreign ministry Monday called on "international powers and the United Nations Security Council to intervene immediately" to stop "the dangerous Israeli escalation in Lebanon".
Israeli air strikes killed 356 people, including 24 children, and displaced thousands in Lebanon on Monday, the health ministry said, in the deadliest cross-border escalation since Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip began in October.
Cairo, a key mediator between Israel and Hamas, has repeatedly warned against Israeli regional escalation, which it said Monday "threatens to drag the region into a comprehensive regional war".
Egypt again expressed "solidarity" with Lebanon and affirmed its "total rejection of any violations of Lebanon's sovereignty and territory".
Thousands of Lebanese families have been displaced from the country's south, after the Israeli military issued warnings to move away from militant targets and vowed to carry out more strikes -- the first such warning to people in Lebanon since the war in Gaza started.
World powers have implored Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah -- who have been engaged in months of cross-border clashes in solidarity with Palestinian ally Hamas -- to pull back from the brink of all-out war.
Egypt said it "continues its efforts towards a ceasefire in Gaza" in an attempt to restore calm.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
More Stories From World
-
Friedkin Group reach deal to buy Everton42 seconds ago
-
Turkey says Israel's Lebanon strikes risk 'chaos'54 seconds ago
-
Lebanon escalation risks 'devastating' consequences: UN peacekeepers1 minute ago
-
Dramatic uptick in Israeli violence in Mideast, especially in Gaza, Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Japan FM to meet Chinese counterpart over boy's fatal stabbing2 hours ago
-
Iran president accuses Israel of seeking wider conflict3 hours ago
-
182 dead in Israeli strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon4 hours ago
-
Stock markets inch higher on rate hopes4 hours ago
-
Beijing 'regrets' EU's WTO challenge against Chinese dairy probe5 hours ago
-
30 bodies found in boat adrift off Senegal coast: army5 hours ago
-
Iran warns Israel of 'dangerous consequences' of Lebanon strikes6 hours ago
-
Swedish battery maker Northvolt to slash 1,600 jobs, quarter of staff6 hours ago