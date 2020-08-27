Egypt, US State of Texas National Guard Announce Long-Term Military Partnership - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) A US National Guard program with more than 80 nations expanded with the addition of a new partnership between the Egyptian military and the state of Texas, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release.

"The formal establishment of our partnership through the State Partnership Program codifies and makes official a relationship between our militaries that has been in the making for decades," US Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris said during a ceremony in Austin, Texas, the release said on Wednesday.

The addition of Texas and Egypt brings the number of countries in the 25-year-old State Partnership Program to 84 US allied and partner nations, the release noted.

Soldiers in the Texas National Guard have been active in Egypt for decades with mutual defense exercises and participation in the Multinational Force and Observers mission in the Sinai Peninsula, which monitors a peace agreement between Egypt and Israel, the release said.

The partnership announced on Wednesday will be formally initiated at a signing ceremony in Cairo later this year, where Egypt will have an opportunity to showcase the nation's military capabilities for visiting US officials.

Egypt is one of the largest recipients of US military aid, about $40 billion since 1980, according to media reports.