Egypt Wants Libyan Rivals to Unite Against Terrorists - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Egypt wants the rival administrations in Libya to put aside their differences and join forces against terrorists, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told Sputnik.

"We urge our Libyan brothers to keep in touch with each other ... They should reach a compromise to end fighting and root out terrorists as well as armed groups that are not part of the Libyan national army," he said.

Egypt shares a long common border with eastern Libya, where troops loyal to Khalifa Haftar have been battling Islamic State (banned in Russia).

The terror group is present in Egypt's Sinai where it launched a string of deadly attacks on Egyptian security forces in the past years.

"Egypt has taken over border protection because Libya cannot do it," the Egyptian foreign minister said.

Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country is split up between two administrations. Haftar's army has been trying to retake Tripoli from a UN-backed government since last April.