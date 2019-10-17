(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Egypt 's Foreign Ministry on Thursday warned about the negative consequences that the Turkish military operation would have on the humanitarian situation and political settlement process in Syria and added that Egypt welcomed the United States ' sanctions on Turkey

On Tuesday US President Donald Trump signed an order authorizing sanctions against several Turkish institutions and senior officials, including the Defense Ministry and its head, Hulusi Akar, the Energy Ministry and its head, Fatih Donmez, as well as Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

"Egypt expresses its deep concern over the ongoing Turkish operation in Syria and violations of international law. The serious repercussions on the humanitarian situation have resulted in human losses and the displacement of tens of thousands of people," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that Turkey's military actions can adversely affect the political settlement process in Syria.

According to the statement, Egypt also supports Trump's decision to impose sanctions on Turkey.

"Taking such a clear position and practical measures, President Trump stands firmly in support of the principles and norms of international legitimacy," the statement said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi denounced Turkey's operation against the Kurdish militia that Ankara designates as terrorists the day after it started.

Egypt and Turkey have had a tense relationship in recent years in part due to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressly showing support for the Muslim Brotherhood (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) and former President Mohamed Morsi.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria on October 9 with aim of clearing the border area of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party, a Kurdish far-left militant political group based in Turkey and Iraq.

The offensive has already been condemned by the international community, including the majority of Arab states and organizations with the exclusion of Qatar, which does not consider the Turkish military actions as a crime.