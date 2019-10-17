UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Warns Turkey's Operation May Cause Humanitarian Crisis, Disrupt Syrian Peace Process

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:49 PM

Egypt Warns Turkey's Operation May Cause Humanitarian Crisis, Disrupt Syrian Peace Process

Egypt's Foreign Ministry on Thursday warned about the negative consequences that the Turkish military operation would have on the humanitarian situation and political settlement process in Syria and added that Egypt welcomed the United States' sanctions on Turkey

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Egypt's Foreign Ministry on Thursday warned about the negative consequences that the Turkish military operation would have on the humanitarian situation and political settlement process in Syria and added that Egypt welcomed the United States' sanctions on Turkey.

On Tuesday US President Donald Trump signed an order authorizing sanctions against several Turkish institutions and senior officials, including the Defense Ministry and its head, Hulusi Akar, the Energy Ministry and its head, Fatih Donmez, as well as Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

"Egypt expresses its deep concern over the ongoing Turkish operation in Syria and violations of international law. The serious repercussions on the humanitarian situation have resulted in human losses and the displacement of tens of thousands of people," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that Turkey's military actions can adversely affect the political settlement process in Syria.

According to the statement, Egypt also supports Trump's decision to impose sanctions on Turkey.

"Taking such a clear position and practical measures, President Trump stands firmly in support of the principles and norms of international legitimacy," the statement said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi denounced Turkey's operation against the Kurdish militia that Ankara designates as terrorists the day after it started.

Egypt and Turkey have had a tense relationship in recent years in part due to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressly showing support for the Muslim Brotherhood (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) and former President Mohamed Morsi.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria on October 9 with aim of clearing the border area of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party, a Kurdish far-left militant political group based in Turkey and Iraq.

The offensive has already been condemned by the international community, including the majority of Arab states and organizations with the exclusion of Qatar, which does not consider the Turkish military actions as a crime.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Interior Minister Turkey Egypt Iraq Trump Qatar Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border Muslim Arab

Recent Stories

Former US Senator praises services of Sharjah City ..

51 minutes ago

79,224 business licenses renewed in 2018 in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago

Ibrahim scores a century for Balochistan, Ammad an ..

1 hour ago

5494 dengue fever suspects visits district Hospita ..

2 minutes ago

6 new Lahore High Court judges to take oath on Fri ..

2 minutes ago

Duke, Duchess of Cambridge leave for Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.