MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Egypt has voiced appreciation for the continued efforts of Kuwait to resolve a long-standing dispute between Qatar and its Gulf neighbors, expressing hope that this political track will result in a comprehensive solution to the conflict and address all of it causes, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Qatari emir held phone talks with the ruler of Kuwait after the latest statements by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on progress in resolving the conflict, which has been ongoing since 2017. Besides that, a diplomatic source told Kuwaiti media that the crisis around Qatar could be settled during the summit of the six Gulf countries this month, expected to be held in Bahrain.

"We hope these endeavours yield a comprehensive solution that addresses all causes of this crisis and guarantees strict and serious commitment to implement what will be agreed upon," Hafez said in a statement, as quoted by the Al Ahram newspaper.

Cairo welcomes the continued efforts by Kuwait to end "the Arab rift and settle the crisis between Qatar and the Arab Quartet," the statement read.

Egypt reiterates its commitment to solidarity between the Arab countries, as well as to the regional security and stability.

Kuwait, along with the United States, has spearheaded efforts to resolve the Gulf crisis, which broke out in June 2017 when four nations - Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and the UAE - cut ties with Qatar, accusing the state of supporting terrorism, while imposing an economic and transport blockade on it.

Doha has rejected all accusations of backing terrorism, saying that the actions directed against the country are motivated by envy of its economic success and a desire to limit its sovereignty.