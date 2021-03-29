UrduPoint.com
Egypt Will Demand Compensation From Owners Of Ever Given Ship - President's Aide

Sumaira FH 50 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

Egypt Will Demand Compensation From Owners of Ever Given Ship - President's Aide

ISMAILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Egypt will demand compensation from the owner of the Ever Given container vessel, which previously blocked the Suez Canal, Adm. Mohab Mamish, the Egyptian president's aide on the development of seaports and the Suez Canal, told Sputnik.

"We will demand compensation from the owner of the vessel for all the consequences of the grounding of the vessel, for the use of all tugs, we will demand the full cost," Mamish said.

