Egypt Will Not Make Changes to Suez Canal - Presidential Adviser

ISMAILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Egypt will not make constructive changes to the Suez Canal, it is safe, Adm. Mohab Mamish, the Egyptian president's aide on the development of seaports and the Suez Canal, told Sputnik.

"No ... the canal is completely safe, all ships pass it without incident, if anything happens, it is very rare," Mamish said, answering whether any constructive changes would be made in connection with the incident with the container ship.