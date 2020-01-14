Egypt Yet to Decide Level of Representation at Berlin Conference on Libya - Source

Cairo plans to take part in the Berlin conference on Libyan settlement, but will decide the level of its representation later, an Egyptian Foreign Ministry source told Sputnik on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Cairo plans to take part in the Berlin conference on Libyan settlement, but will decide the level of its representation later, an Egyptian Foreign Ministry source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Berlin will host a UN-led conference on Libya. Along with Egypt, Russia, the United States, Turkey, EU nations are also expected to attend the event. The head of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, and his rival, Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar, were also invited to the conference.

"Egypt, in principle, intends to take part in the conference in Berlin, but the delegation composition and its level are still being discussed," the source said.

The Berlin conference will come after Sarraj and Haftar had talks mediated by Russia and Turkey in Moscow on Monday. Upon the end of the talks, the GNA delegation signed a ceasefire agreement, while the LNA commander before leaving the Russian capital asked for additional time to review its details.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, with the LNA controlling the east and the Tripoli-based GNA sitting in the country's west.