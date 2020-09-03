EgyptAir Awaiting Instructions From Government on Air Travel Resumption to Russia

Egypt's flag carrier, EgyptAir, is waiting for instructions from the aviation authorities to resume flights to Russia following a bilateral agreement on reopening air traffic, the company's customer service told Sputnik on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that he had signed a decree on the resumption of air travel to Egypt, the Maldives and the United Arab Emirates. Three flights to Cairo per week are expected to be conducted.

"Until this moment, the company's air traffic to Russia has not been resumed yet. We are awaiting instructions from the aviation authorities on the start date," the service said, adding that information on which passenger groups are permitted to fly should soon appear on the website.

Since September 1, all travelers arriving in Egypt must provide results of a PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before the departure. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of six.