UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EgyptAir Awaiting Instructions From Government On Air Travel Resumption To Russia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:50 PM

EgyptAir Awaiting Instructions From Government on Air Travel Resumption to Russia

Egypt's flag carrier, EgyptAir, is waiting for instructions from the aviation authorities to resume flights to Russia following a bilateral agreement on reopening air traffic, the company's customer service told Sputnik on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Egypt's flag carrier, EgyptAir, is waiting for instructions from the aviation authorities to resume flights to Russia following a bilateral agreement on reopening air traffic, the company's customer service told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that he had signed a decree on the resumption of air travel to Egypt, the Maldives and the United Arab Emirates. Three flights to Cairo per week are expected to be conducted.

"Until this moment, the company's air traffic to Russia has not been resumed yet. We are awaiting instructions from the aviation authorities on the start date," the service said, adding that information on which passenger groups are permitted to fly should soon appear on the website.

Since September 1, all travelers arriving in Egypt must provide results of a PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before the departure. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of six.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Egypt Company Traffic Cairo Maldives United Arab Emirates September All From Agreement

Recent Stories

US Charges 19 Non-Citizens With Illegally Voting i ..

11 minutes ago

Serbia, Kosovo Leaders 'Making Progress' in Talks ..

11 minutes ago

Turkey, Greece to Hold Talks Within NATO to Reduce ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed voices for appointment of admi ..

11 minutes ago

US Military Selects 5 New Sites for Next Phase COV ..

11 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh censure Sindh govt for delaying ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.