UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EgyptAir Halts Flights To, From China Starting February Due To Coronavirus

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:11 PM

EgyptAir Halts Flights To, From China Starting February Due to Coronavirus

Egyptian flagship carrier EgyptAir has joined the ranks of airlines that have suspended flights to and from China due to the crippling coronavirus outbreak, save for flights to return home the Chinese nationals currently in Egypt

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Egyptian flagship carrier EgyptAir has joined the ranks of airlines that have suspended flights to and from China due to the crippling coronavirus outbreak, save for flights to return home the Chinese nationals currently in Egypt.

"EGYPTAIR suspends flights to China to avoid coronavirus. #EGYPTAIR, announced the suspension of its flights from- to Chinese cities, As Hangzhou flights will be suspended starting from the first of February and then Beijing and Guangzhou starting from 4th of February," the company said on Twitter.

According to a corporate statement, the suspension comes upon an order from the Egyptian civil aviation authority and other responsible state agencies. The carrier said it would ensure all Chinese tourists currently in Egypt return home by February 4.

Among other air companies that have halted flights to China are such giants as Lufthansa, British Airways, Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Air Canada, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, United and Finnair, among others.

The outbreak of an unknown kind of respiratory disease was first reported in the central Chinese province of Hubei in December. It was eventually recognized it to be a new strain of coronavirus with human-to-human transmission, which is being referred to as 2019-nCoV.

The virus quickly crossed the Chinese border and spread through Asia and beyond. The current death toll stands at 170, all of them in China, and the number of infected individuals has exceeded 7,800.

To curb the spread, many countries ramp up security provisions at airports and limit Chinese arrivals. China itself has gone so far as to shut down several cities considered to be hotbeds of infection.

Related Topics

China Canada Egypt Twitter Company Guangzhou Hangzhou Beijing February December Border All From Asia

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

15 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

15 minutes ago

Tezgam inferno: Responsible to be taken to task: S ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus Case Suspected in Russia's Omsk - Loca ..

4 minutes ago

National Assembly session to continue till Feb 17

4 minutes ago

Pakistan,Ukraine to work on various literary cultu ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.