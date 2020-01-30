EgyptAir Halts Flights To, From China Starting February Due to Coronavirus

(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Egyptian flagship carrier EgyptAir has joined the ranks of airlines that have suspended flights to and from China due to the crippling coronavirus outbreak, save for flights to return home the Chinese nationals currently in Egypt.

"EGYPTAIR suspends flights to China to avoid coronavirus. #EGYPTAIR, announced the suspension of its flights from- to Chinese cities, As Hangzhou flights will be suspended starting from the first of February and then Beijing and Guangzhou starting from 4th of February," the company said on Twitter.

According to a corporate statement, the suspension comes upon an order from the Egyptian civil aviation authority and other responsible state agencies. The carrier said it would ensure all Chinese tourists currently in Egypt return home by February 4.

Among other air companies that have halted flights to China are such giants as Lufthansa, British Airways, Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Air Canada, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, United and Finnair, among others.

The outbreak of an unknown kind of respiratory disease was first reported in the central Chinese province of Hubei in December. It was eventually recognized it to be a new strain of coronavirus with human-to-human transmission, which is being referred to as 2019-nCoV.

The virus quickly crossed the Chinese border and spread through Asia and beyond. The current death toll stands at 170, all of them in China, and the number of infected individuals has exceeded 7,800.

To curb the spread, many countries ramp up security provisions at airports and limit Chinese arrivals. China itself has gone so far as to shut down several cities considered to be hotbeds of infection.