EgyptAir, Saudia Airlines Suspend Flights to Sudan Due to Insecurity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) EgyptAir and Saudia airlines on Saturday announced the suspension of flights to Sudan, where armed clashes prompted Khartoum's international airport to halt flights.

"In light of the information received about the instable security situation in Sudan, EGYPTAIR announces to its valued customers that it will temporarily suspends its flights to Khartoum Airport, starting today, Saturday, April 15, 2023, for 72 hours," Egypt's flag carrier said on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia's Saudia airline has also suspended all its flights to and from Sudan until further notice, Saudi broadcaster Al Ekhbariya reported.

Clashes broke out earlier in the day between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and the northern city of Merowe. The national army denied the Presidential Palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.

On Thursday, the RSF reportedly carried out sudden redeployment of its forces near the Merowe air base. The Sudanese army issued a statement saying the redeployment was illegal and not coordinated with the command.