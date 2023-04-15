UrduPoint.com

EgyptAir, Saudia Airlines Suspend Flights To Sudan Due To Insecurity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2023 | 09:54 PM

EgyptAir, Saudia Airlines Suspend Flights to Sudan Due to Insecurity

EgyptAir and Saudia airlines on Saturday announced the suspension of flights to Sudan, where armed clashes prompted Khartoum's international airport to halt flights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) EgyptAir and Saudia airlines on Saturday announced the suspension of flights to Sudan, where armed clashes prompted Khartoum's international airport to halt flights.

"In light of the information received about the instable security situation in Sudan, EGYPTAIR announces to its valued customers that it will temporarily suspends its flights to Khartoum Airport, starting today, Saturday, April 15, 2023, for 72 hours," Egypt's flag carrier said on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia's Saudia airline has also suspended all its flights to and from Sudan until further notice, Saudi broadcaster Al Ekhbariya reported.

Clashes broke out earlier in the day between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and the northern city of Merowe. The national army denied the Presidential Palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.

On Thursday, the RSF reportedly carried out sudden redeployment of its forces near the Merowe air base. The Sudanese army issued a statement saying the redeployment was illegal and not coordinated with the command.

Related Topics

Army Egypt Twitter Saudi Merowe Khartoum Sudan April All From Airport

Recent Stories

Wheat smuggling foiled, 1503 bags confiscated in F ..

Wheat smuggling foiled, 1503 bags confiscated in Faislabad

1 minute ago
 Int'l Organizations, Countries Call for End of Vio ..

Int'l Organizations, Countries Call for End of Violence in Sudan

12 minutes ago
 Steps being taken for policemen welfare: DIG

Steps being taken for policemen welfare: DIG

12 minutes ago
 Owner, official of housing society booked in Attoc ..

Owner, official of housing society booked in Attock

19 minutes ago
 Rybakina sends Kazakhstan into BJK Cup Finals with ..

Rybakina sends Kazakhstan into BJK Cup Finals with France, Spain, Czech Republic ..

19 minutes ago
 Russian strike kills 11 in eastern Ukraine, Moscow ..

Russian strike kills 11 in eastern Ukraine, Moscow claims gains near Bakhmut

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.