EgyptAir to Increase Flights to Russia to 4 Per Week in Summer 2020

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) EgyptAir has announed plans to increase its flights to Russia during summer 2020 from three to four flights a week, the company said in a statement.

In addition, the Egyptian company said it would increase flights to Europe, Africa, Asia, the Americas and middle East in summer 2020.

In 2018, Russia renewed direct flights from Moscow to Cairo.

However, the ban on flights between tourist destination spots Hurghada and Sharm al-Sheikh continues.

Moscow suspended flights to and from Egypt following an Airbus A321 plane crash over the Sinai Peninsula in 2015, en route from Sharm El-Sheikh to St. Petersburg, which left all 224 people on board the aircraft killed. Russia qualified the incident as a terrorist attack, suggesting that Egypt should step up security measures in order for the air traffic to be resumed.