EgyptAir to Resume Flights to Baghdad on Saturday - Statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) EgyptAir, the country's flagship carrier, said on Thursday it would resume flights to the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on January 11, following a three-day suspension for security reasons amid an escalation of tensions in the region between Iran and the United States.

"After an assessment and follow-up of the security situation, Egypt aviation decided to resume its flights to Baghdad as of next Saturday, January 11th. The security situation will be followed up in coordination with all concerned to make the necessary decisions and For the safety of passengers and aircraft," the company's official statement read.

Passengers traveling to and from Baghdad were advised to contact the airline to book their tickets for new dates.

Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed on Friday in an airstrike near Baghdad, which was authorized by US President Donald Trump. Shortly thereafter, Iran launched missiles at two US military bases in Iraq in retaliation. Neither side reported any casualties.

On Tuesday, it was reported that EgyptAir had suspended flights to the Iraqi capital from January 8-10 for security reasons.