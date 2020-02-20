EgyptAir to Resume One Weekly Flight To, From China Starting February 27

Egyptian flagship carrier EgyptAir announced on Thursday the resumption of weekly air traffic to and from China starting on February 27, partially lifting a suspension of the flights that were imposed due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak

"EgyptAir decided to resume one weekly flight every Thursday on the route Cairo-Beijing-Guangzhou starting from February 27, as there is a travel request in both directions from and to the People's Republic of China," the company said in a statement.

On January 30, EgyptAir suspended flights to and from China in response to an order from the Egyptian civil aviation authority and other responsible state agencies.

Other air companies that have halted flights to China include Lufthansa, British Airways, Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Air Canada, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, United and Finnair.

The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, was first detected in Wuhan, located in China's Hubei Province, in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has crossed 74,000, with over 2,100 patients having died, according to China's health authorities.