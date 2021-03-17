UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Activist Sanaa Seif Jailed For 18 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:24 PM

Egyptian activist Sanaa Seif jailed for 18 months

Egyptian political activist Sanaa Seif was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday for spreading "false information" relating to Covid-19, her sister and lawyers said

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Egyptian political activist Sanaa Seif was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday for spreading "false information" relating to Covid-19, her sister and lawyers said.

Seif's brother is jailed activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, a prominent figure in the Arab Spring uprising that unseated longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

The 27-year-old, a film editor who worked on the Oscar-nominated documentary The Square, which covered the political crisis in Egypt from 2011, was arrested in June 2020.

Seif and members of her family were arrested outside the public prosecutor's office, where they had gone to lodge a complaint after they were allegedly assaulted outside a Cairo prison complex seeking news of Fattah the day before.

Prosecutors in June had accused Seif of disseminating "false news on the deterioration of the country's health situation, and the spread of the coronavirus in prisons." Human rights lawyer Nabih al-Ganadi said Wednesday Seif had been handed 18 months in jail, including "one year for 'spreading false information' and 'using an account on social networks to commit a crime', and six months for 'defaming a public official'.

" Seif's sister, Mona Seif, said she had been charged for spreading false information "about coronavirus".

"This dreadful country is determined to steal the lives of my brother and sister in their rotten prisons," Mona Seif added.

Fattah was arrested in September 2019 following rare demonstrations against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who toppled Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

The arrest of Sanaa Seif came after she stood outside the prison where Fattah was held hoping for news of him, amid fear of the spread of Covid-19 inside jails.

Rights groups estimate about 60,000 political prisoners are being held in Egyptian jails, in a crackdown on dissent under way since Sisi took power in 2014.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Egypt Jail Lawyers Cairo Sanaa June September 2019 2020 Family From Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRCGI launches ‘Government Innovations from the ..

40 minutes ago

Israeli Supreme Court Declares Entry Quotas for Is ..

37 seconds ago

Ilm Dost Pakistan to observe 2021 as year of Akbar ..

40 seconds ago

India sticks to AstraZeneca vaccine 'with full vig ..

41 seconds ago

Iraq records new surge in Covid cases

43 seconds ago

State land worth Rs 400 bln recovered from illegal ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.