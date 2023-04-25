CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Egyptian ambassador in Sudan Hani Salah denied that the assistant of the country's military attache was killed in Khartoum on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese armed forces said that the diplomat was killed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"In connection with some media reports about the death of an assistant to the Egyptian military attache in Khartoum, the Egyptian ambassador in Khartoum, Hani Salah, has confirmed that everything is okay with all members of the Egyptian diplomatic mission, including the apparatus of the defense attache," the ministry said in a statement.