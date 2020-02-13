UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Archaeologists Found Over 80 Ancient Burial Sites In Country's North - Ministry

Egyptian Archaeologists Found Over 80 Ancient Burial Sites in Country's North - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) A group of Egyptian archaeologists has found 83 ancient burial sites in the Umm al-Khiljan district of the northern province of Dakahlia, the national Ministry of Antiquities said.

According to Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities, 80 out of 83 found burial sites were built in the first half of the 4th millennium B.

C.

The burial sites have a shape of an oval and contain clay coffins and various ware, the official said on Wednesday.

Waziri added that these were the first burial sites with clay coffins found in the province of Dakahlia.

Egypt is one of the hotbeds of the ancient civilization. The pharaonic era started in the 4th millennium BC and ended in 332 BC with the Macedonian conquest.

