UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Armed Forces Neutralize 19 Terrorists In Northern Sinai - Military Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 05:20 PM

Egyptian Armed Forces Neutralize 19 Terrorists in Northern Sinai - Military Spokesman

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) The Egyptian military has eliminated 19 terrorists in northern Sinai during several raids over the week, spokesman Tamer Al-Rifai has said.

"19 terrorists were killed during military strikes carried out last week against sites used by armed groups," Al-Rifai said, as quoted by the Al-Masdar news online newspaper.

According to the spokesman, the three senior militants were killed in special operations in the vicinity of the cities of Bir al-Abd, Sheikh Zuwayed and Rafah, based on intelligence information. Another 16 were killed in a number of intensive strikes by the air forces at several locations.

"They targeted and destroyed two SUVs, and a warehouse containing a large amount of explosive devices and logistical support.

The Border Guard forces also managed to seize a number of smugglers with a large amount of weapons and ammunition in various calibers, and a number of four-wheel drive vehicles," Al-Rifai added.

The military also said that five servicemen of the armed forces were killed and injured during the operations.

The north of the Sinai Peninsula has long been Egypt's most tense region due to the presence of violent extremists, who frequently conduct attacks against police and army on the peninsula. The Egyptian armed forces have been leading a large-scale counterterrorist operation in the area for over two years now.

Related Topics

Injured Militants Army Police Egypt Vehicles Border

Recent Stories

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

35 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

35 minutes ago

ADP urges families to protect children, not to lea ..

1 hour ago

WAM expands news services, adds five more language ..

4 hours ago

UK records 215 coronavirus deaths

5 hours ago

India records 265 new coronavirus deaths, 7,964 ca ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.