Egyptian Army Killed Over 80 Militants on Sinai Peninsula - Armed Forces

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The Egyptian security forces have recently killed 83 militants in special operations on the Sinai Peninsula, the Egyptian Armed Forces said on Monday.

"As many as 83 terrorists were killed during the operations on the Sinai Peninsula," the Armed Forces wrote on their Facebook page.

According to the statement, the operations resulted in the seizure of multiple weapons and munitions. The Egyptian troops have also demined several explosive devices as well as destroyed a number of extremists' shelters.

Egypt has been facing a period of instability including a jihadist insurgency in northern Sinai since the army overthrew then-President Mohamed Morsi in 2013.