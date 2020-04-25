UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Authorities Pardon Over 4,000 Prisoners On Occasion Of Sinai Liberation Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:16 PM

Egyptian Authorities Pardon Over 4,000 Prisoners on Occasion of Sinai Liberation Day

The Egyptian Interior Ministry announced on Saturday an amnesty for 4,011 prisoners as part of a presidential decree on the occasion of the Sinai Liberation Day

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The Egyptian Interior Ministry announced on Saturday an amnesty for 4,011 prisoners as part of a presidential decree on the occasion of the Sinai Liberation Day.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi issued a decree on "early release of prisoners who satisfy the amnesty on the occasion of the celebration of the Sinai liberation," the ministry's press release acquired by Sputnik read.

The Sinai Liberation Day is celebrated annually on April 25 since 1982, when the Israeli troops occupying the peninsula withdrew from Sinai.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry April From

Recent Stories

NTUF, HBWWF distribute ration among 350 families

1 minute ago

Prime Minister-formed Think-tank identifies key ar ..

1 minute ago

Minister directs DCs to cooperate with PSC

1 minute ago

Pompeo Says Iran's Space Program 'Not Peaceful,' U ..

1 minute ago

German official asks Poland to ease border restric ..

8 minutes ago

Aussie Maker, Cameroon's Eboua enter NBA Draft: re ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.