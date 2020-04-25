Egyptian Authorities Pardon Over 4,000 Prisoners on Occasion of Sinai Liberation Day

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The Egyptian Interior Ministry announced on Saturday an amnesty for 4,011 prisoners as part of a presidential decree on the occasion of the Sinai Liberation Day.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi issued a decree on "early release of prisoners who satisfy the amnesty on the occasion of the celebration of the Sinai liberation," the ministry's press release acquired by Sputnik read.

The Sinai Liberation Day is celebrated annually on April 25 since 1982, when the Israeli troops occupying the peninsula withdrew from Sinai.