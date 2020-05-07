UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Authorities Successfully Managing COVID-19 Crisis - President's Adviser

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:10 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic is well-managed by the Egyptian authorities, President Abdel Fattah Sisi's adviser for health affairs, Mohamed Tag El-Deen, said on Thursday.

Egypt could soon reach a plateau in the number of COVID-19 cases, Tag El-Deen said at a media conference.

"We have an expected increase in the number of infected people, we are gradually reaching the plateau. I can say that Egypt is coping well with the crisis, both politically and medically," the adviser noted.

He added that to date, a million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Egypt.

Earlier in the day, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced a nationwide curfew extension until May 24.

Since late April, Egypt has been relaxing coronavirus restrictions amid Ramadan and the curfew changed its hours to 9 p.m. local time instead of 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The North African country has so far registered 7,201 COVID-19 cases, 452 deaths and 1,730 recoveries.

More Stories From World

