UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Auto Sales Decline Amid Concerns Over COVID-19 Outbreak Industry Expert

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:28 PM

Egyptian auto sales decline amid concerns over COVID-19 outbreak industry expert

Egyptian automobile sales have seen declining amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, said Osama Aboul-Magd, head of the Egyptian Automotive Dealers Association (EADA)

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Egyptian automobile sales have seen declining amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, said Osama Aboul-Magd, head of the Egyptian Automotive Dealers Association (EADA).

"People are worried because of the pandemic. They focus more on buying food stuff, sanitizers and protective medical products to avoid infections," Aboul-Magd said.

The recent anti-COVID-19 measures, including a partial curfew, have also led to dropping in sales in the Egyptian market, he added.

"The association has also taken preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus such as asking car dealers to use 50 percent of the staff and giving the other 50 percent paid vacations," the head of the EADA said.

Aboul-Magd noted that Egypt has 170 auto companies operating on market, including 19 companies that manufacture and assemble cars of all kinds.

Speaking about the Chinese cars, Aboul-Magd said Chinese automobiles are very popular in the Egyptian market.

"Chinese cars are competing with famous brands because of their good quality and reasonable prices ... this is what customers search for everywhere," he stressed.

According to Egypt's Automotive Marketing Information Council (AMIC), 13,000 Chinese cars were sold in Egypt from January to November 2019, up by 79 from a year earlier.

A total of 173,812 cars were sold in Egypt during the same period in 2019, according to AMIC report.

Aboul-Magd hoped that the Chinese factories will resume production soon so as to help reboot the global auto production.

Related Topics

China Egypt Car Same January November 2019 Market All From

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar proposes Pak-India series to raise f ..

12 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen calls on the OIC Virtual Meeting on t ..

25 minutes ago

LG unveils rendering of new smartphone

3 minutes ago

Samsung unveils 5G versions of mid-range smartphon ..

3 minutes ago

AI-powered solutions play major role in virus figh ..

3 minutes ago

5G smartphone sales to hit 8.4 million units in S. ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.