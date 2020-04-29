UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Aviation Authorities Plan To Resume Passenger Flights In Mid-May - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

Egyptian Aviation Authorities Plan to Resume Passenger Flights in Mid-May - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Regular passenger flights to and from Cairo International Airport in Egypt are expected to be resumed next month, the Akhbar el-Yom newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing informed sources at the Civil Aviation Authority.

"It was decided to resume regular flights to Cairo International Airport in mid-May. Cairo Airport and other Egyptian airports are fully ready to resume flights, but everyone is waiting for the government to decide on this," the source was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Cairo airport told Sputnik that only 10 percent of all air traffic controllers were operational due to the suspension of international flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The source also noted that there were currently no more than 12 flights per day compared to the period before the crisis when the daily average number was almost 150.

In March, the Egyptian government declared the suspension of air traffic in all of the country's airports amid the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, Egypt has registered 5,268 COVID-19 cases in the country with 380 coronavirus-related deaths.

