Egyptian-Born Engineer Pleads Guilty To Keeping Secret Defense Data - US Attorney's Office

Sat 14th December 2019 | 03:20 AM

Egyptian-Born Engineer Pleads Guilty to Keeping Secret Defense Data - US Attorney's Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) A Egyptian-born former US defense company employee pleaded guilty to keeping classified information related to defense at his home, the US Attorney's Office said in a statement.

"Ahmedelhadi Yassin Serageldin, 66, an Egyptian-born nationalized US citizen... admitted to having unauthorized possession of numerous classified documents, writings and notes relating to the national defense," the statement said on Friday.

Serageldin worked as a systems engineer at Raytheon in the US state of Massachusetts from August 1997 to May 2017. Raytheon fired Serageldin when an internal investigation uncovered evidence that he had downloaded to his personal storage devices numerous files from the company's computer network.

The US Attorney's Office said in the statement that the authorities found in Serageldin's house thousands of papers and electronic documents belonging to Raytheon or the US Defense Department.

"Court documents list five specific documents, all of which pertain to US military programs involving missile defense and are classified at the SECRET level," the statement said.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for April 24, 2020.

The charge of willfully retaining documents relating to national defense provides for a sentence of up to ten years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to the US Attorney's Office.

