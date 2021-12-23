UrduPoint.com

Egyptian Cabinet Holds First Meeting In Country's New Capital

Egyptian Cabinet Holds First Meeting in Country's New Capital

Egypt's Cabinet of Ministers held its first meeting on Thursday at its new headquarters in the country's New Administrative Capital, according to an official press release obtained by Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Egypt's Cabinet of Ministers held its first meeting on Thursday at its new headquarters in the country's New Administrative Capital, according to an official press release obtained by Sputnik.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi instructed the government to move to the New Administrative Capital starting December. The move will take about six months, during which ministries and departments will operate at the new location in test mode.

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly called the event historic, given that five years ago the New Administrative Capital existed only in plans, and noted that the meeting was part of the gradual transfer of all government administration from Cairo.

"This is not just a geographic relocation, the entire public administration system is changing... we are taking measures to digitize various services," Madbouly added.

The New Administrative Capital is one of the most ambitious projects undertaken by Egypt. It was designed to take the burden off the struggling infrastructure of Greater Cairo, which is home to over 20 million people, by relocating administrative and business offices to a new area about 30 miles east of Cairo. The new hub covers nearly 300 square miles, roughly the size of Singapore, and will be home to 6.5 million people.

