Egyptian Citizens To Receive Free COVID-19 Vaccine - Information Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Egyptian Citizens to Receive Free COVID-19 Vaccine - Information Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) China's coronavirus vaccine designed by the national pharmaceutical group, Sinopharm, will be free of charge for Egyptian citizens by an order of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Information Minister Osama Heikal said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Egypt received the first batch of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine. According to a spokesperson for the country's health ministry, Khaled Mujahid, the efficiency of the Sinopharm vaccine stood at 86 percent. Around 3,000 Egyptians have participated in clinical trials of the vaccine.

"President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has ordered to provide Egyptians with the free coronavirus vaccine," Heikal said in a statement published on the Egyptian government's Facebook page.

The first vaccine shipments will be supplied to high-risk groups of people, including doctors, workers of health departments with COVID-19 patients and elderly people, the minister added.

To date, Egypt's health authorities have confirmed over 120,000 cases of the coronavirus, with 6,854 deaths and around 104,000 recoveries.

