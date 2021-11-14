UrduPoint.com

Egyptian Company Files Lawsuit Against Owners Of Ever Given - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) Egypt's National Navigational Company has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the Ever Given cargo ship, responsible for blocking the Suez Canal earlier this year, Egyptian broadcaster Sada el-Balad reported on Sunday.

According to the broadcaster, the company demands compensation, claiming to have sustained significant losses as its Wadi Sudr vessel was unable to continue its voyage due to the Ever Given incident.

The first court meeting on the matter is scheduled to take place today.

The 1,300-feet container ship Ever Given, operated by a Taiwanese firm, became stuck in the Suez Canal on March 23.

After days of dredging and towing efforts, it was fully refloated on March 29, unblocking the vital trade link between Europe and Asia.

In April, an Egyptian court ruled to seize the cargo ship until the owner paid around $900 million in compensation to the Suez Canal Authority for lost traffic fees for the six-day blockage as well as salvage and maintenance expenses. The vessel's owners and the Suez Canal Authority agreed on compensation in early July, after which the ship was released.

