Egyptian Court Rejects Compensation Bid in 2015 Russian Jet Crash

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) A court in Egypt rejected on Wednesday a compensation claim related to the 2015 Russian airliner crash over Sinai after the victims' relatives failed to prove their loved ones were on board, a lawyer told Sputnik.

The Kogalymavia plane carrying 224 people was on its way to St. Petersburg from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh when it was bombed over the restive Egyptian province of Sinai. No one survived.

Thirty families sought $6 million in compensation for each victim, but the Russian air carrier and insurance major Ingosstrakh challenged the lawsuit, saying there was no proof that the victims boarded the jet or were related to the claimants.

"The court refused to consider the case on its merits because there is allegedly no evidence that the victims were on board," said Mikhail Zagainov, who is on the legal team representing the bereaved relatives.

Lawyers sought to obtain passenger lists from Egypt's migration service and the airline but both denied having them. Kogalymavia said it only kept six months' worth of passenger data. The list published by the Russian Emergencies Ministry at the time of the crash was rejected by the court.

The air disaster was the worst in Russian and Soviet history, and the country is still probing it as an act of terror. Passenger air traffic was suspended to Egypt until it bolstered airport security, but direct flights between the two resumed in early 2018.