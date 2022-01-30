UrduPoint.com

Egyptian Court Sentences 10 People To Death For Planning Terrorist Attacks Against Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Egyptian Court Sentences 10 People to Death for Planning Terrorist Attacks Against Police

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Egypt's Supreme State Security Prosecution sentenced to death 10 members of the Muslim Brotherhood (a terrorist group banned in Russia) for forming an armed group to attack law enforcement officers and destroy infrastructure, Egypt's middle East news Agency reported on Sunday.

The defendants were accused of creating a special group to attack police officers and destroy power lines and transformers in the country, the media said. The sentenced prisoners were reportedly involved in a case known in the media as "Helwan Brigades." 

The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in 1928 and designated as a terrorist group in 2013 after massive clashes with police, is an international Islamist organization that has branches in about 70 countries and seeks the islamization of society.

In June 2015, then-Egyptian Prosecutor General Hisham Barakat referred cases of Muslim Brotherhood members to criminal proceedings, for which he was soon killed in a car bomb explosion organized by representatives of the movement.

During the investigation, the General Prosecutor's Office found that leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood had developed a plan to overthrow the acting government in Egypt while in prison. Followers of the movement who remained at large organized three councils in different parts of the country to form armed brigades, which were later nicknamed "Helwan Brigades."

To date, most of the Muslim Brotherhood's leaders are in prison, but, at the same time, a number of its top members have managed to escape from the country.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Russia Egypt Car Same Middle East June Criminals Sunday 2015 Muslim Media From Government Top

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

12 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

20 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>