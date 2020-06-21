Egyptian Court Sentences 13 Terrorists to Life Imprisonment - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The Criminal Court of Cairo has issued 13 life sentences over set up of and involvement in a terrorist organization and sentenced three more people to 15 years behind bars within the same case, Egyptian media reported on Sunday.

The case concerned the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia).

According to the Masrawy news outlet, aside from giving life sentences to 13 indicted people within this case and 15 years in high-security prison to three others, the Cairo Criminal Court fined them a total 3 million Egyptian Pounds ($185,000).

Additionally, each of them will remain under police surveillance for five years after serving the term, where applicable, according to the report.

Indicted terrorists reportedly established and/or were members of a terrorist cell from 2011 to 2014.