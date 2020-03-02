Egyptian court sentences 37 to death over terror charges

An Egyptian court on Monday issued death sentence for 37 people on charges of killing policemen and carrying out terrorist attacks

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :An Egyptian court on Monday issued death sentence for 37 people on charges of killing policemen and carrying out terrorist attacks.

Cairo Criminal Court's judge Hassan Mahmoud Farid announced the verdict after reviewing the opinion of Egypt's Grand Mufti, the official news agency MENA reported.

The defendants have been accused of plotting a failed assassination attempt against a former interior minister, murdering policemen and bombing security buildings since 2013, local media reported.

The investigations proved that they were trained inside a camp of the Ezz al-Din al-Qassam brigades (the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas Organization) and contacted one of the al-Qaida leaders for targeting the U.

S. ships crossing the Suez Canal.

The Grand Mufti, the country's top Islamic jurist, whose non-binding opinion has reduced the court's sentence in many cases, has confirmed the death sentence.

A wave of terrorist activities started in Egypt following the military's ouster of former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013 in response to the mass protests against his one-year rule and his currently outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.

Hundreds of policemen, soldiers and civilians have died in the terror attacks, while Egyptian security forces have killed hundreds of terrorists and arrested thousands of suspects during the anti-terror war launched since Morsi's ouster.