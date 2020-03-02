UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Court Sentences 37 To Death Over Terror Charges

Umer Jamshaid 40 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:38 PM

Egyptian court sentences 37 to death over terror charges

An Egyptian court on Monday issued death sentence for 37 people on charges of killing policemen and carrying out terrorist attacks

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :An Egyptian court on Monday issued death sentence for 37 people on charges of killing policemen and carrying out terrorist attacks.

Cairo Criminal Court's judge Hassan Mahmoud Farid announced the verdict after reviewing the opinion of Egypt's Grand Mufti, the official news agency MENA reported.

The defendants have been accused of plotting a failed assassination attempt against a former interior minister, murdering policemen and bombing security buildings since 2013, local media reported.

The investigations proved that they were trained inside a camp of the Ezz al-Din al-Qassam brigades (the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas Organization) and contacted one of the al-Qaida leaders for targeting the U.

S. ships crossing the Suez Canal.

The Grand Mufti, the country's top Islamic jurist, whose non-binding opinion has reduced the court's sentence in many cases, has confirmed the death sentence.

A wave of terrorist activities started in Egypt following the military's ouster of former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013 in response to the mass protests against his one-year rule and his currently outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.

Hundreds of policemen, soldiers and civilians have died in the terror attacks, while Egyptian security forces have killed hundreds of terrorists and arrested thousands of suspects during the anti-terror war launched since Morsi's ouster.

Related Topics

Terrorist Interior Minister Egypt Died Suez July Criminals Muslim Media Mufti Top Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health denies guests of two quarantine ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Police seize counterfeit watches worth AED1. ..

3 minutes ago

UNHCR's voluntary repatriation programme for Afgha ..

4 minutes ago

Abdul Waheed allotted charge as SO (Admin) I&PR De ..

4 minutes ago

Speakers pay tributes to Quaid-e-Azam at celebrat ..

4 minutes ago

Pre-arrest bail plea of 7 accused involved in murd ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.