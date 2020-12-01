Egyptian COVID-19 Vaccine Awaiting Approval for Clinical Trials - Virologist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Egypt's vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), being developed now, has passed pre-clinical trials and is awaiting approval from the Egyptian medical regulator for conducting clinical trials, Egyptian virologist Muhammad Ahmed Ali told Sputnik.

"We started work on a COVID-19 vaccine when the pandemic began in March. We have already completed pre-clinical trials and are awaiting approval from the Egyptian Drug Authority to begin clinical trials," Ali said.

He said the vaccine was being developed in cooperation with the National Research Center and the national medicines and vaccines company.

"Immediately after receiving approval from the Drug Authority, clinical trials will begin, which will last at least six months, as they pass in three stages.

After the success of the clinical trials, the vaccine will be ready for production," the virologist said.

In July, Egyptian Minister of Higher education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the North African country's scientists were conducting pre-clinical studies of at least four COVID-19 vaccine candidates and were working to develop three medications to treat the disease.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Health, 115,541 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country, with 6,636 deaths and 102,596 recoveries.