Egyptian Delegation Arrives in Gaza for Mediation Between Israel, Hamas - Hamas Spokesman

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) A delegation from Egypt arrived on Sunday in the Gaza Strip to mediate the reduction of tensions between the Hamas movement ruling the enclave and Israel, Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Qanoa told Sputnik.

In late August, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing Egyptian officials, that Cairo had threatened with suspending its mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas if the latter continued shelling Israeli territory.

"Contacts with the Egyptian brothers have not been interrupted, there is a constant communication. The recent visit of a Hamas delegation to Cairo was positive, and today the Egyptian delegation arrived in the enclave to complete the negotiations," Qanoa said.

According to him, the Egyptian mediators will discuss a number of issues in the Gaza Strip today, including "ways to alleviate the suffering" of the enclave and Israel's commitment to implementing the arrangements.

On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck Hamas positions after a drone launched from the Gaza Strip attacked an IDF vehicle.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting for months. The Israeli authorities have been blaming Hamas for Gaza residents' aggressive actions toward Israel. At the same time, Palestinians are protesting against the Israeli reluctance to recognize Palestine as a separate political entity.