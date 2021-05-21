Egyptian delegation arrives in Gaza to follow cease-fire

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A delegation from Egyptian intelligence on Friday arrived in Gaza just hours after a cease-fire was announced between Palestinian resistance groups and Israel.

A Palestinian source told Anadolu Agency that the Egyptian delegation entered Gaza via the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing with Israel to meet with leaders from Hamas in order to follow up the cease-fire commitments.

The delegation is headed by Ahmed Abdel Khaleq, a top Egyptian intelligence officer responsible for Palestine.The source did not say how long the delegation would stay in Gaza.

Late Thursday an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire to end the fighting between resistance groups in Gaza and Israel was announced.

The Egyptian state news agency said early Friday that Egypt will send two security delegations to Tel Aviv and the Palestinian territories to follow up the cease-fire arrangements.

Since April 13, clashes erupted across the occupied territories due to Israeli attacks and restrictions on Palestinians in East Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and an Israeli court order to evict 12 Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers.

The tension spread to Gaza on May 10, leading to a military confrontation between Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance groups, and to Israeli warplanes wreaking unprecedented destruction on Palestinian homes and infrastructure.

A total of 274 Palestinians, including 70 children and 40 women, were killed during Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10, in addition to the injury of 8,900 Palestinians.