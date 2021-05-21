UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Delegation Arrives In Palestine's Gaza Strip Via Beit Hanoun Checkpoint

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) An Egyptian delegation arrived on Friday in Palestine's Gaza Strip through the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing, the crossing administration's press service said, as Israeli and Palestinians concluded an Egypt-brokered ceasefire.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi ordered the dispatch of security delegations to the Palestinian territories and Israel for working on ceasefire monitoring procedures.

"Egypt's general intelligence delegation arrived in the Gaza Strip today through the Beit Hanoun Checkpoint," the press service said in a statement.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in East Jerusalem in early May spiraled into the worst violence in years between their armed forces. Thousands of rockets were exchanged between Israel and Palestine's Hamas movement, controlling the Gaza Strip, before an Egypt-brokered ceasefire was concluded on Thursday night.

The 1.5-week armed hostilities killed 243 people in the Gaza Strip and 12 people in Israel.

