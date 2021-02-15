UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Delegation Arriving In Tripoli To Participate In Resumption Of Embassy Work

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 03:10 AM

Egyptian Delegation Arriving in Tripoli to Participate in Resumption of Embassy Work

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) An Egyptian delegation will arrive in Libya's capital on Monday to take part in the resumption of the work of the Egyptian Embassy in Tripoli after a six year halt, a spokesperson of the Government of National Accord (GNA) told Sputnik.

"The visit will take place as part of coordination maintained between the foreign ministries of the two countries since the first visit of an Egyptian delegation at the end of December last year," GNA Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammed Kablavi said.

During the December visit, the first time that an Egyptian delegation came to Tripoli in six years, the restoration of relations between Libya and Egypt was discussed, as well as the resumption of embassy work.

Earlier this month, the Swiss-hosted Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) elected an interim unity government that will be in charge in Libya until a national general election scheduled for December 24. The LPDF elected Mohammad Younes Menfi, former GNA ambassador in Greece, as the new head of the Presidency Council.

Libya has been divided between two opposing governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The administrations known as the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) have been in control the country's west and east, respectively.

In November of last year the two sides agreed to launch UN-led talks to find a political solution to the Libyan crisis. The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunisia kicked off that month with the participation of 75 public and political figures of Libya, delegated from all regions of the country.

In mid-November, the participants of the inter-Libyan dialogue in Tunisia agreed on a road map for the unification of state power bodies in the country. They also agreed that the date for national elections on a constitutional basis should be December 24, 2021 - 70 years after Libya's Declaration of Independence.

Related Topics

Army Egypt Visit Road Tripoli Independence Tunisia Libya Greece November December All From Government Unity Foods Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Coalition forces intercept, destroy 2 Houthi-fired ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja sworn in as UAE Ambassado ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with Argentine President over ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks invested AED26.1 bn in debt securi ..

4 hours ago

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Mubadala Health COVID-19 v ..

5 hours ago

ADIB reports AED1.6 billion in net profit for 2020

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.