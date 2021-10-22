Egyptian Exhibit Near Pyramids Denies Detention of Humanoid Artist Ai-Da

The Egyptian customs service has not detained or barred humanoid robot artist Ai-Da from participating in the Forever is Now contemporary art exhibition near the Giza Pyramids in Cairo, the event's organizers told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on British media reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The Egyptian customs service has not detained or barred humanoid robot artist Ai-Da from participating in the Forever is Now contemporary art exhibition near the Giza Pyramids in Cairo, the event's organizers told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on British media reports.

The Times newspaper reported earlier in the day that Ai-Da never made it to the exhibit, as Cairo airport officers detained the robot and demanded that its creator, Aidan Meller, remove the cameras from the humanoid's eyes, reportedly being deemed a potential security threat.

"This information is untrue. Usual measures have been taken; the same as for any object going through the customs," a spokesperson for the Art d'Egypte company said.

The robot has been showcased at the exhibition since Thursday and will take part in a roundtable on Artificial Intelligence together with Meller on Monday, the spokesperson said.

The Forever is Now exhibition is running from October 21 to November 7, featuring works of artists from around the world.