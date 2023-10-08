Egyptian FM, U.S Secretary of State discuss De-escalation in Gaza Strip

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received a phone call Saturday from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during which they discussed ways to cease the escalation in the Gaza Strip.

The call focused on the need to push for coordinated international positions to urge the parties to exercise the utmost levels of restraint and refrain from security escalation.