Egyptian Foreign Minister Accuses Turkey of Supporting Terrorists in Libya, Syria

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry accused Ankara of destabilizing the situation in Libya and Syria and of supporting terrorists in these countries.

"In Syria, we also see Turkey's violation of the sovereignty of a brotherly Arab country ... and direct support for terrorist entities included in the relevant list of the UN Security Council. This threatens to expand the scale of the conflict in Syria," Shoukry said during his speech at a meeting of foreign ministers of the League of Arab States (LAS) in Cairo on Wednesday.

The minister also said that Ankara should avoid using Syrian refugees to achieve political goals.

"In particular, in light of the fact that it was open Turkish intervention that led to the refugee crisis," he said.

Shoukry also noted that the escalation of the crisis in Libya was due to Turkish military intervention in this country and the transfer of thousands of foreign terrorists there. According to the minister, Ankara's actions impede all efforts to peacefully resolve the crisis in Libya.