Egyptian Foreign Minister Discusses Libyan Crisis With US National Security Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has discussed with US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien strengthening bilateral relations and common strategic interests, including the end to the Libyan crisis, with the aim of restoring peace and stability in the region, Shoukry's spokesman said.

On Tuesday, the Egyptian parliament approved a presidential request to extend the nationwide state of emergency, which expires on January 27, for another three months, in order to ensure national security amid the unsafe situation in the region and neighboring Libya.

"Shoukry and O'Brien exchanged viewpoints on all issues in the region, developments in the Libyan crisis in particular, and held talks on how to enhance security and stability," Ahmed Hafez said.

According to the spokesman, the consultations between the two countries' high-level representatives also addressed terrorism, with Shoukry saying that a comprehensive approach to fighting terrorist organizations in the region was needed.

Both Egypt and the United States will join the UN-led Berlin conference on Libyan settlement, which is scheduled for Sunday, along with Russia, Turkey, the EU and other stakeholders.

The two Libyan warring parties, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and Libyan National Army (LNA), have also been invited to attend the conference.