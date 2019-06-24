UrduPoint.com
Egyptian Foreign Minister Praises Level Of Bilateral Relations With Russia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:19 PM

Egypt is satisfied with the current level of bilateral relations with Russia, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Egypt is satisfied with the current level of bilateral relations with Russia, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Of course, we also highly appreciate the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between our countries, signed by our two presidents. We also believe that this is a solid foundation for the development and strengthening of relations between our countries. Certainly, Egypt is very satisfied with the level of relations between the two countries particularly at the level of bilateral cooperation, we have many areas [of cooperation] that are expanding at this time," the minister said.

Shoukry added that Egypt appreciated Russia's international role and recognized the need to interact with Moscow on various security issues and coordinate positions. Shoukry remarked that the two countries had similar views on many such issues.

The Egyptian minister said he was hoping that the talks with Lavrov in Moscow would "contribute to strengthening our cooperation in the interests of our countries, as well as in the interests of stability and security in the world."

