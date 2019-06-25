Egyptian Foreign Minister Says 2+2 Format Talks With Russia Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Talks between Cairo and Moscow in the so-called 2+2 format, at the level of foreign and defense ministers, strengthen bilateral relations between the two states, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Talks between Cairo and Moscow in the so-called 2+2 format, at the level of foreign and defense ministers, strengthen bilateral relations between the two states, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry said on Monday.

"We value a lot the mechanism and the format of the 2+2 talks ... We believe that this strengthens bilateral relations between our countries, allows us to discuss the entire range of issues concerning the middle Eastern region, as well as current international problems that are of mutual interest for our countries and in the interest of strengthening regional and international security and stability," Shoukry said at joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to Shoukry, the Russian-Egyptian relations were among the topics discussed at Monday's meeting.

"We discussed bilateral issues today. We expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations between our countries. We confirmed our interest in the development and expansion ... of cooperation between our countries, including in new areas," Shoukry said.

Lavrov, Shoukry as well as Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Egyptian counterpart, Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, held talks earlier in the day to discuss Syria, Libya and the situation in the Persian Gulf. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the situation in Sudan, fight against terrorism and nonproliferation of mass destruction weapons were among other issues on the meeting's agenda.