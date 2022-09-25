Egyptian Foreign Minister Says Cairo Ready to Open International Grain Trading Center

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Egypt is ready to open an international grain trading and storage center to ensure food security, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Saturday.

"My country, due to its geographical position, declares its readiness to cooperate with the international community to create an international center for grain storage, supply, and trade in Egypt in order to contribute to food security," Shoukry said at the 77th UN General Assembly.

Shoukry added that every fifth inhabitant of Africa is threatened with hunger, while the countries of the continent spend about $43 billion only on food imports.

According to Shoukry, in order to solve the food crisis, it is necessary to eradicate its main causes by developing a strategy for sustainable agriculture and ensuring smooth cooperation between producers.