Egyptian Foreign Minister Tells Israeli Counterpart Attacks on Palestine Must Be Stopped

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said during a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, that Israeli attacks on Palestinian territories must be stopped.

According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Shoukry called Ashkenazi on Wednesday evening.

"During the conversation, he [Shoukry] stressed the need to stop Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territories and noted the importance of work to save the peoples of the region from further escalation and the use of military force," the ministry said in a statement.

Shoukry also said that Egypt sought to stabilize the situation in the region through the settlement of issues by diplomatic means.

"Recent events confirm the need for the fastest possible resumption of peaceful efforts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the foreign ministry's statement says.