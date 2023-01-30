UrduPoint.com

Egyptian Foreign Minister To Leave For Russia On Monday For Bilateral Talks - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Egyptian Foreign Minister to Leave for Russia on Monday for Bilateral Talks - Office

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will travel to Russia on Monday to take part in bilateral talks, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will travel to Russia on Monday to take part in bilateral talks, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement.

"Tonight, Monday, January 30, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will leave for the Russian capital of Moscow for a visit aimed at further developing bilateral relations between the two countries," the spokesman said.

According to Abu Zeid, during his visit to Russia, Shoukry is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, and Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

"They will discuss the topics of bilateral relations between the two countries and the progress made in the implementation of cooperation projects," the spokesman said.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for the Egyptian and Russian sides to hold consultations and exchange views on many international and regional issues that affect the common interests of the two countries, including the course of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and its consequences," the statement says.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Moscow Russia Visit Progress January Industry

Recent Stories

UK Parliament's Defense Chair Calls for Direct Con ..

UK Parliament's Defense Chair Calls for Direct Confrontation With Russia

5 minutes ago
 About 20 Launches of Soyuz-2 Rockets Scheduled for ..

About 20 Launches of Soyuz-2 Rockets Scheduled for 2023 - Progress RSC

5 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) stron ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) strongly condemns blast in Peshawar ..

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

7 minutes ago
 QWP leadership condemns Peshawar blast

QWP leadership condemns Peshawar blast

3 minutes ago
 WASA making efforts for supply of clean drinking w ..

WASA making efforts for supply of clean drinking water to citizens

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.