Egyptian Foreign Minister to Leave for Russia on Monday for Bilateral Talks - Office

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will travel to Russia on Monday to take part in bilateral talks, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement.

"Tonight, Monday, January 30, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will leave for the Russian capital of Moscow for a visit aimed at further developing bilateral relations between the two countries," the spokesman said.

According to Abu Zeid, during his visit to Russia, Shoukry is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, and Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

"They will discuss the topics of bilateral relations between the two countries and the progress made in the implementation of cooperation projects," the spokesman said.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for the Egyptian and Russian sides to hold consultations and exchange views on many international and regional issues that affect the common interests of the two countries, including the course of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and its consequences," the statement says.